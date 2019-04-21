Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Price Faw. View Sign

Mrs. Mildred Price Faw, age 83, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Salisbury. Mrs. Faw was born Aug. 27, 1935 in Iredell County to the late Albert Ray Price and Thelma Wilhelm Price. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles W. Faw; her brothers, Jerry Price and Wayne Price; her sister, Joann Carter; and her granddaughter, Charlotte Corriher. Mrs. Faw was a member of Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis where prior to her declining health, was involved with the Senior Saints and she also sang in the choir. She loved spending time with her family. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Angela Faw Corriher of Landis and Amelia Faw Leatherman of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Samuel Byars of Lenoir and Carlton Corriher (Ashtyn) of China Grove. Service: Graveside services will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs.Faw. Online condolences may be left for the family

Mrs. Mildred Price Faw, age 83, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Salisbury. Mrs. Faw was born Aug. 27, 1935 in Iredell County to the late Albert Ray Price and Thelma Wilhelm Price. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles W. Faw; her brothers, Jerry Price and Wayne Price; her sister, Joann Carter; and her granddaughter, Charlotte Corriher. Mrs. Faw was a member of Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis where prior to her declining health, was involved with the Senior Saints and she also sang in the choir. She loved spending time with her family. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Angela Faw Corriher of Landis and Amelia Faw Leatherman of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Samuel Byars of Lenoir and Carlton Corriher (Ashtyn) of China Grove. Service: Graveside services will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs.Faw. Online condolences may be left for the family atwww.dignitymemorial.com Funeral Home Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home

1420 North Main St.

China Grove , NC 28023

(704) 857-2401 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close