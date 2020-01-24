Mildred Leness Williamson Robbins, 74, of Gold Hill, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born Jan. 19, 1946 in Randolph County she was the daughter of the late Mildred Louise Miller and Willie Wearthy Williamson. Mrs. Robbins was a graduate of Salisbury Beauty Academy. She loved helping others and being with her friends at Old Country Church. She is preceded in death by her husband James Robbins; and brothers, Mitchell Williamson and OD Williamson. Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Douglas D. Laney, whom she married Feb. 14, 2015; children, Beth Pierce of Rockwell, Terry Pierce of Columbia, S.C. and Star Shown (Keith) of Asheboro; grandchildren, David Ayers, Adam Overman, Christina Watkins, Olivia Shown, Brittany Shown and Bryson Shown; great-grandchildren, Brandon Watkins, Aiden Overman, Lexus Overman, Courtney Watkins, Angel Roberts, Logan Walker and Rylee Nickerson; brothers, Howard Williamson of Texas, Lawrence Williamson of Randolph County, and Richard Williamson of Randolph County; sisters, Amerlyes Thomas of Randolph County, Colleen Adams of Randolph County, Bernadette Bowen of Randolph County, Phyllis Busbin of Rowan County, Gwen McDowell of Randolph County, Vivian Nutter of Randolph County and Vickie Williamson of Randolph County. Arrangements: A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Pugh's Funeral Home Chapel in Asheboro, NC. Summersett Funeral Home is serving Robbins family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 24, 2020