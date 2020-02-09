Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Swisstack. View Sign Service Information Werson Funeral Home - Linden 635 N Wood Avenue Linden , NJ 07036 (908)-486-4118 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Werson Funeral Home 635 North Wood Avenue Linden , NJ View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Werson Funeral Home 635 North Wood Avenue Linden , NJ View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Werson Funeral Home 635 North Wood Avenue Linden , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred A. Swisstack, 95, of Salisbury, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Swisstack was born in Linden and lived in Linden for many years, before moving to Salisbury six years ago. Mrs. Swisstack worked as a Production Supervisor for Shering Plough for 34 years, retiring in 1989. Mildred loved shopping, crabbing, gardening, caring for her beloved dogs, and going to the beach with her wonderful family. She was a member of a craft group With These Hands of the 1st United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Mrs. Swisstack was preceded in death by her parents, Theophilus and Amilia Wendel (Forman); her brothers, Alfred Wendel Sr., Warren Wendel Sr., and GG Beckett Hudson. She is survived by her devoted children, Richard T. Swisstack, Sr., and his wife Nancy, Barbara Hudson and her husband Richard and Patricia L. Paffrath and her husband Thomas; her precious grandchildren, Nancy Swisstack, Loree Mahalchick, Richard T. Swisstack, Jr., Michael Swisstack, Jeffery Hudson, and Kevin Hudson; her great-grandchildren Tommy Mahalchick, III, Tiffany Pastore, Trevor Swisstack, Taylor Swisstack, and Kyle Swisstack, Braxton Hudson, Madison Hudson, Wyatt Hudson, and Rhyland Hudson; her nephews, Alfred Wendel, Jr., Warren Wendel and Paul Wendel. Arrangements: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Funeral from the Werson Funeral Home, 635 North Wood Avenue, Linden, on Monday, Febr. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, Linden. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, from 3-6 p.m. A memorial Service will be held in Salisbury at a future date. To offer condolences or for more information, please go to

Mildred A. Swisstack, 95, of Salisbury, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Swisstack was born in Linden and lived in Linden for many years, before moving to Salisbury six years ago. Mrs. Swisstack worked as a Production Supervisor for Shering Plough for 34 years, retiring in 1989. Mildred loved shopping, crabbing, gardening, caring for her beloved dogs, and going to the beach with her wonderful family. She was a member of a craft group With These Hands of the 1st United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Mrs. Swisstack was preceded in death by her parents, Theophilus and Amilia Wendel (Forman); her brothers, Alfred Wendel Sr., Warren Wendel Sr., and GG Beckett Hudson. She is survived by her devoted children, Richard T. Swisstack, Sr., and his wife Nancy, Barbara Hudson and her husband Richard and Patricia L. Paffrath and her husband Thomas; her precious grandchildren, Nancy Swisstack, Loree Mahalchick, Richard T. Swisstack, Jr., Michael Swisstack, Jeffery Hudson, and Kevin Hudson; her great-grandchildren Tommy Mahalchick, III, Tiffany Pastore, Trevor Swisstack, Taylor Swisstack, and Kyle Swisstack, Braxton Hudson, Madison Hudson, Wyatt Hudson, and Rhyland Hudson; her nephews, Alfred Wendel, Jr., Warren Wendel and Paul Wendel. Arrangements: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Funeral from the Werson Funeral Home, 635 North Wood Avenue, Linden, on Monday, Febr. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, Linden. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, from 3-6 p.m. A memorial Service will be held in Salisbury at a future date. To offer condolences or for more information, please go to www.wersonfuneralhome.com Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the , or Rowan County Animal Shelter, 1465 Julian Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146, it would be greatly appreciated. Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 9, 2020

