Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Taylor Yost. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Taylor Yost 89 years old of Rockwell, passed away on July 1,2019 at Liberty Commons. She was born May 26, 1930 in Rowan county. She was a daughter of the late J.A. Taylor and Ila Troutman Taylor. She was employed by China Grove Textiles until her retirement.She was employed part time by the Rockwell Meadows of Rockwell and loved being there making friends with the residents. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and loved going on trips with the Senior Group and having lunch with the ladies of the church once a month. Her loving husband, Junior Yost preceded her in death, June, 2013. Three sisters, Sadie Safrit, Helen Beaver and Ruth Beaver preceded her in death. Two brothers, Carl Taylor and Brown Taylor also preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories are her son, Roger Dale Yost (Karen) Of Rockwell, and Linda Yost Lewis (Ronnie) of Salisbury. Also left behind to cherish their grandmother's memory are three grandchildren, Paula Gobbel, Shawn Yost and Chad Lewis. She leaves behind six greatgrandchildren, Megan Wilder, Lauren Jordan, Hayden Yost, Gannon Yost, Clayton Lewis and Gracie Lewis. Visitation is on Wednesday, July 3. 1p.m.-1:45 p.m.at Bethel Baptist Church. 401 Depot st.Rockwell Funeral service will follow at 2p.m. Officiated by Rev.Kenneth Prater. Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove following the Funeral service. Memorials in her memory are requested to Rockwell Christian School. 401 Depot st. Rockwell N.C. 28138 At other times family will be at the home of Mrs. Yost. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mildred Taylor Yost 89 years old of Rockwell, passed away on July 1,2019 at Liberty Commons. She was born May 26, 1930 in Rowan county. She was a daughter of the late J.A. Taylor and Ila Troutman Taylor. She was employed by China Grove Textiles until her retirement.She was employed part time by the Rockwell Meadows of Rockwell and loved being there making friends with the residents. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and loved going on trips with the Senior Group and having lunch with the ladies of the church once a month. Her loving husband, Junior Yost preceded her in death, June, 2013. Three sisters, Sadie Safrit, Helen Beaver and Ruth Beaver preceded her in death. Two brothers, Carl Taylor and Brown Taylor also preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories are her son, Roger Dale Yost (Karen) Of Rockwell, and Linda Yost Lewis (Ronnie) of Salisbury. Also left behind to cherish their grandmother's memory are three grandchildren, Paula Gobbel, Shawn Yost and Chad Lewis. She leaves behind six greatgrandchildren, Megan Wilder, Lauren Jordan, Hayden Yost, Gannon Yost, Clayton Lewis and Gracie Lewis. Visitation is on Wednesday, July 3. 1p.m.-1:45 p.m.at Bethel Baptist Church. 401 Depot st.Rockwell Funeral service will follow at 2p.m. Officiated by Rev.Kenneth Prater. Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove following the Funeral service. Memorials in her memory are requested to Rockwell Christian School. 401 Depot st. Rockwell N.C. 28138 At other times family will be at the home of Mrs. Yost. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Yost Published in Salisbury Post on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close