Mildred Taylor Yost 89 years old of Rockwell, passed away on July 1,2019 at Liberty Commons. She was born May 26, 1930 in Rowan county. She was a daughter of the late J.A. Taylor and Ila Troutman Taylor. She was employed by China Grove Textiles until her retirement.She was employed part time by the Rockwell Meadows of Rockwell and loved being there making friends with the residents. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and loved going on trips with the Senior Group and having lunch with the ladies of the church once a month. Her loving husband, Junior Yost preceded her in death, June, 2013. Three sisters, Sadie Safrit, Helen Beaver and Ruth Beaver preceded her in death. Two brothers, Carl Taylor and Brown Taylor also preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories are her son, Roger Dale Yost (Karen) Of Rockwell, and Linda Yost Lewis (Ronnie) of Salisbury. Also left behind to cherish their grandmother's memory are three grandchildren, Paula Gobbel, Shawn Yost and Chad Lewis. She leaves behind six greatgrandchildren, Megan Wilder, Lauren Jordan, Hayden Yost, Gannon Yost, Clayton Lewis and Gracie Lewis. Visitation is on Wednesday, July 3. 1p.m.-1:45 p.m.at Bethel Baptist Church. 401 Depot st.Rockwell Funeral service will follow at 2p.m. Officiated by Rev.Kenneth Prater. Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove following the Funeral service. Memorials in her memory are requested to Rockwell Christian School. 401 Depot st. Rockwell N.C. 28138 At other times family will be at the home of Mrs. Yost. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Yost
Published in Salisbury Post on July 2, 2019