Millie Louise Culp Barringer, 91, of Rockwell passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her residence. Born in Rowan County on January 15, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Nola May Beaver and Tobias K. Culp. Millie graduated from Rockwell High School in 1947 and was a clerical office worker at Belk's in Salisbury. She was also a long time employee with Cannon Mills in Kannapolis, NC. She went on mission trips to India, enjoyed reading and gardening, loved her family, and loved her cats and dogs. Millie was a member of the Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was the organist and assistant organist at Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years she worked with the youth choir and was strong in her faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sinclair Barringer, who passed away on July 28, 2005; sister, Ann Fisher; brother, Tobias “T.K.” Culp. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Paul Barringer of Rockwell, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date, please check the Lyerly Funeral Home website for service information or contact Pastor Bruce Sheeks at Immanuel Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2070 Emanuel Church Rd., Rockwell, NC 28138. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Barringer family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
