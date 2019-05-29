Milton Mauldin Chandler, known to his friends as “Pepsi,” passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Woodview Nursing Home in South Boston, Va. at the age of 86. Milton was born and raised in Spencer, where he was loved by all who knew him. Milton, for years, was known throughout the community riding his bike and then moped and talking to all. Milton is survived by his brother., Jim Chandler of South Boston, Va.; his loving sisters-in-law, Carolyn Chandler of South Boston, Va. and May Lee Chandler of Louisville, Ky.; four nieces; and many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and Mae Chandler and brother, Frankie Chandler. Visitation & Service: Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Summersett Funeral Home, 1315 West Innes St., Salisbury. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Summersett Memorial Chapel and be conducted by Rev Tim Mull from Ash Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. We love you Uncle Milton and we always will! Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Chandler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 29, 2019