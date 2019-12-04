Minnie Lee (Howard) Barnhardt, 102, of Salisbury, died Dec. 2, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Minnie was born July 5, 1917 in Davie County, the daughter of the late Henry and Annis Angell Howard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Baxter Barnhardt; siblings, Henrietta O'Shea, Elvely Howard, Waymoth Howard, Greenberry Howard, Priscilla Howard, Benny Howard and Kathleen Dyson (Alvin); son, Nayrex Barnhardt; and grandson, Jody Barnhardt. Minnie grew up in the Cana Community of Davie County and attended Cana School. She was an avid homemaker, quilter, gardener, and fisher woman. She worked and retired from Celanese Ind. Survivors include daughter, Bettina Wall (Mike); grandchildren, Amy Church and Todd Barnhardt (Lisa); four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements: A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., on Wednesday Dec. 4, at Concord UMC Cemetery in Mocksville, NC. Preacher Jack Lepsey will officiate. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville, NC, is honored to serve the family. Sign the online guestbook at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 4, 2019