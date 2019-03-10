Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie Ethel Barnette. View Sign

Minnie “Ethel” Holt Barnette, 91, of Spencer, formerly of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019 from Compass Healthcare, Spencer following a period of declining health. She was born November 21, 1927 in Cabarrus County, NC a daughter of the late John Corinthian Holt and Beulah Estelle Rollins Holt. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Roy Barnette who died in 1990 and a daughter, Cindy Artz. Ethel was a graduate of J. W. Cannon High School. She had retired from Plt. #1, Cannon Mill washcloth department with 38 years of service. She was a former member of Faith Baptist Church in Kannapolis and was a member of Wyatt Grove Baptist Church in Richfield. She enjoyed sewing in her spare time. Family members left to cherish her memory are four sons; James “Jim” Artz, Jr. and wife Belinda of China Grove, Steve Artz and wife Pam of China Grove, Dave Artz and wife Jamie of Salisbury and Tim Artz and wife Wanda of Landis. She is also survived by four grandchildren; John Artz, Lori Furr, Angela Artz and T.J. Artz, and two step grandchildren Debbie and Michael. Eleven great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. David Jones. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Memorials may be made to Wyatt Grove Baptist Church, 2995 Wyatt Gove Church Road, Richfield, NC 28137. Online condolences may be sent to

Minnie “Ethel” Holt Barnette, 91, of Spencer, formerly of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019 from Compass Healthcare, Spencer following a period of declining health. She was born November 21, 1927 in Cabarrus County, NC a daughter of the late John Corinthian Holt and Beulah Estelle Rollins Holt. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Roy Barnette who died in 1990 and a daughter, Cindy Artz. Ethel was a graduate of J. W. Cannon High School. She had retired from Plt. #1, Cannon Mill washcloth department with 38 years of service. She was a former member of Faith Baptist Church in Kannapolis and was a member of Wyatt Grove Baptist Church in Richfield. She enjoyed sewing in her spare time. Family members left to cherish her memory are four sons; James “Jim” Artz, Jr. and wife Belinda of China Grove, Steve Artz and wife Pam of China Grove, Dave Artz and wife Jamie of Salisbury and Tim Artz and wife Wanda of Landis. She is also survived by four grandchildren; John Artz, Lori Furr, Angela Artz and T.J. Artz, and two step grandchildren Debbie and Michael. Eleven great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. David Jones. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Memorials may be made to Wyatt Grove Baptist Church, 2995 Wyatt Gove Church Road, Richfield, NC 28137. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Whitley's Funeral Home

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

(704) 933-2222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close