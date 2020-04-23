Minnie Perhealth Kepley, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem. She was born October 1, 1942 to the late Thurman and Geneva Quick Perhealth. She was a homemaker and very active member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle. Minnie loved to cook, garden, and travel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lewis Kepley. Minnie is survived by two sons, Randall Kepley of Salisbury and Brian (Melissa) Kepley of Concord; daughter, Heather (Chris) Breen of Concord; four brothers, Benjamin Perhealth of Aberdeen, Russell (Louise) Perhealth of Aberdeen, Johnny Perhealth of Vass, Roger Perhealth of Aberdeen; four sisters, Linda (Harry) Kepley of Salisbury, Donna Perhealth of Aberdeen, Bea (Oscar) Perhealth of Aberdeen, Elizabeth (Harold) Thompson; seven grandchildren, Alexander Kepley, Dakota Kepley, Amber Kepley, Ashlynn Kepley, Autumn Kepley, Noah Breen, Greyson Breen. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper in an effort to limit the size of gatherings, services will be private. Interment will be in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Kepley family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 23, 2020