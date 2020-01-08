Minnie Ree Inge Shelton, 90, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehab in Salisbury, NC. She was born March 19, 1929 in Pittsylvania County, VA to Joseph Inge and Tennie Dalton Inge. Minnie worked as a waitress at Beattie's Open Kitchen over 15 years and was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she loved walking, visiting the beach, cooking and dancing. She always made sure everyone was fed at her table. In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Walton Shelton Sr.; son, Marvin Walton Shelton Jr.; grandson, David Shelton; brothers, PO Inge, Raleigh Inge, and Cecil Inge; sister, Hazel Inge. Minnie is survived by her son, Mike Shelton (Karen) of Salisbury, NC; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren; brother, Edmond Inge of Gretna, VA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she loved dearly. There will be a funeral service held at 11am on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 1312 N Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144, with a visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 1312 N Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144 and Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Shelton family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 8, 2020