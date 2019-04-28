Mrs. Miriam Benfield Caldwell passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, James Caldwell Sr.; parents, David and Thelma Knowles Benfield; sister, Mary Ann Benfield; brothers, Buddy and Jim Benfield; and son-in-law, Barry Powlas. She is survived by a daughter, Ann Powlas of Faith; sons, Jim Caldwell and wife Martha of Boone and David Caldwell of Concord; grandchildren, Amy Hartig and husband Matt, and Brian Caldwell and wife Rachel; great-grandchildren, Jackson Hartig, Lily Caldwell, Samuel Hartig, Robert Caldwell and Claire Caldwell; and last but not least, K-9 friends, Julie Powlas and Rudy Hartigand feline friend, Mazy Grace Caldwell. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A service will be conducted in the chapel at 12 p.m. with Rev. Jimmie Melton officiating. This will be followed by a graveside service at Carolina Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Wilkinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 28, 2019