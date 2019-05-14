Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitzi Thompson Morton. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Mitzi Thompson Morton, 72, of Lexington passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born in Spencer on February 1, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Reba Surratt Thompson who passed away in 1993 and Henry Allen “Bill” Thompson, Sr., who passed away in 1979. Ms. Morton was a 1965 graduate of North Rowan High School and attended Nursing School at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. She worked at Baptist Hospital in the Oncology Unit. She was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Allen “Billy” Thompson, Jr., who passed away in 1995. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marcie Rochelle Puckett of Rockwell; grandchildren, Jessica Foutz (Jon) of Salisbury and Madison Sells (Darrice) of Salisbury; great- grandchildren, Jaylee and Jackson Foutz and one on the way; brother, Bryce Andy Thompson (Mary) of Maryland; sister-in-law, Judy Curlee Thompson of Salisbury. Visitation: 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146 with the Rev. Bradley Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Rowan Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Morton family. Online condolences may be made at

