Mary “Monarcha” Woodall Moore, age 79, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Mrs. Moore was born June 11, 1939 in Archdale and was the daughter of the late Grace Knight Robbins and Rietzel Woodall. She attended Forest Lake Academy in Apopka, Fla. Monarcha was a homemaker. Preceding her in death was her husband, William “Tex” Cornelius Moore, who died Dec. 31, 2010. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Tony Moore (Helen) of Chino Hills, Calif. and Gregory Moore (Gwen) of Salisbury; daughter, Athena Moore of Salisbury; grandchildren, Chris Deal, Stephen Moore, Stephanie M. Elick, Lauren Lomax, Gregory Moore II and Amber Moore Leazer; nine great- grandchildren; her sister, Peggy Van Ginhoven (Dan), of Vero Beach, Fla.; and her faithful companion Chihuahua, Tinker. She also has many cousins in the area who will deeply miss her. Memorial Service & Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 732 Lincolnton Rd.,Salisbury NC 28144, conducted by Pastor Tony Moore (her son) and Rev. Margaret Almeida. Immediately following the service the family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall. Memorials: Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Moore family. Online condolences may be made at

