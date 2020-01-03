Murle Beaver, 95, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at The Laurels of Salisbury in Salisbury. She was born Nov. 11, 1924 in Rowan County to the late Lucious and Grace Trexler Brown. She attended Rowan County Schools. Murle worked as a Homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. In addition to her parents, Murle was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Alburn Beaver. Murle is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Bob) Bartlett of Salisbury; son, Terry Beaver; two granddaughters, Melissa Juberg and Melinda Coleman; and also by five great-grandchildren. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, Jan. 3, 1-1:45 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, NC conducted by Pastor Gene Beaver. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2070 Emanuel Church Road, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Beaver family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 3, 2020