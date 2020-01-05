Murlinda Carolyn Ervin Jordan, 73, of China Grove, went into her heavenly home on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born on August 13, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Arthur David Ervin and Ellen Hartsell Ervin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robby Ervin. During her career, she was a floral designer for both China Grove Flower Shop and Monas, and went on to become a store manager of KFC in Salisbury. Murlinda was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church for over 20 years. She actively participated with the food ministry and was a part of the Senior Saints. Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband almost 50 years, William “Jr” Jordan; daughter, Leslie Honeycutt and husband, Craig; and grandson, Matthew Honeycutt, all of China Grove. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Dean Hunter and Rev. Curtis Parker officiating. The graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Murlinda's memory may be made to Central Baptist Church, 1810 Moose Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 5, 2020