Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra Rand. View Sign Service Information First Reformed Church 210 N Central Ave Landis, NC 28088 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Reformed Church Landis , NC View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Reformed Church Landis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Myra Mathis Rand, 68 of Mt. Ulla, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at CMC Northeast Medical Center in Concord, NC after an illness of several months. She was the wife of Donald Rand and the daughter of the late James and Mary Ida Steele Mathis of Granite Quarry. A native of Elkin, she was born February 27, 1951 and grew up in Jonesville, Union Grove, Unionville and Granite Quarry where her parents were educators. She and her husband were parents of two sons, John Madison Rand of Chicago, IL and Scott James Rand of Charleston, SC. She was a graduate of Pfeiffer College and was a former teacher. Survivors in addition to her husband and sons include two brothers, Elliott Mathis and Joe Frank Mathis, both of Granite Quarry, an aunt, Frances Steele Ballard of Mount Ulla, an uncle, Charles Mathis of Jonesville, a niece, Kristen Mathis of Shelby, two nephews, Jared and Matthew Mathis and by nine cousins. She was an active member of First Reformed Church of Landis, where she preformed in the handbell choir. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at First Reformed Church in Landis. The memorial service will be on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00 AM conducted by Pastor David Franks. Memorials may be made to First Reformed Church of Landis, 210 North Central Avenue, Landis, NC 28088 or to the donor's choice. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Rand family. Online condolences may be made at

Myra Mathis Rand, 68 of Mt. Ulla, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at CMC Northeast Medical Center in Concord, NC after an illness of several months. She was the wife of Donald Rand and the daughter of the late James and Mary Ida Steele Mathis of Granite Quarry. A native of Elkin, she was born February 27, 1951 and grew up in Jonesville, Union Grove, Unionville and Granite Quarry where her parents were educators. She and her husband were parents of two sons, John Madison Rand of Chicago, IL and Scott James Rand of Charleston, SC. She was a graduate of Pfeiffer College and was a former teacher. Survivors in addition to her husband and sons include two brothers, Elliott Mathis and Joe Frank Mathis, both of Granite Quarry, an aunt, Frances Steele Ballard of Mount Ulla, an uncle, Charles Mathis of Jonesville, a niece, Kristen Mathis of Shelby, two nephews, Jared and Matthew Mathis and by nine cousins. She was an active member of First Reformed Church of Landis, where she preformed in the handbell choir. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at First Reformed Church in Landis. The memorial service will be on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00 AM conducted by Pastor David Franks. Memorials may be made to First Reformed Church of Landis, 210 North Central Avenue, Landis, NC 28088 or to the donor's choice. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Rand family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close