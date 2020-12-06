Mrs. Myrtle Hill Morgan, 94, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Autumn Care of Salisbury. Myrtle was born on March 26, 1926 to the late Lawson Grant Hill and Alice Kepley Hill. Myrtle worked for Heist-McCain Hosiery Mill in Rockwell until it closed, then worked for Carolina Maid in Granite Quarry as a seamstress until she retired. Myrtle loved farming, gardening and sewing. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband Wilmer Lee “Nick” Morgan who passed May 7, 2014. Her son, Charles “Garrett” Morgan who passed Nov. 24, 1992. Her daughter, Sharon Imogene Lambert who passed Oct. 14, 2005. Her brothers Ralph Hill, Robert “Spencer” Hill, Grant “Junior” Hill and Arlie Hill. She is survived by a son-in-law, Sandy Lambert; her grandchildren, Melissa Earnhardt and husband David of Rockwell, Jeff Lambert and wife Mandy of Rockwell, Brian Morgan of Mooresville, and Michael Wiacek of MI; her great-grandchildren, Kadence Lambert of Rockwell, Garrett Morgan, Rachel Morgan, and Julia Morgan all of Sherrills Ford. Service: There will be a graveside service at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery conducted by, Rev. Sean Barrett. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to family and close friends. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2570 St. Peters Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 or to Autumn Care of Salisbury, 1505 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mrs. Morgan. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
