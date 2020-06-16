Myrtle Lucille Graham Athey, 93, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on August 25, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Sadie Graham. Myrtle worked in the Hurley School cafeteria before retiring. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church where she was active in all phases. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene Athey. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Gary Athey and wife Judy of Salisbury, Carl Athey and wife Theresa of Salisbury, Dennis Athey and wife Kim of Gold Hill and Jimmy Athey of Salisbury; daughters, Sandra Ramseur and husband J.D. of North Myrtle Beach, Brenda Shue and husband Jerry of Gold Hill; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Graveside Service: 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147, with the Rev. Carroll Robinson officiating. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Athey family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 16, 2020.