Myrtle Wilson Deadmon
Myrtle Wilson Deadmon, age 101 of Cleveland, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her grandson's home. Born April 29, 1919 in Rowan County, Myrtle was the son of the late George Wilson and Annie Correll Wilson and was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ralph Jacob Deadmon, along with her siblings. She was a longtime active member, and the oldest member of South River United Methodist Church in Woodleaf, where she served in many capacities over the years. Myrtle was a kindhearted, God loving woman who lived her life to serve and help others. She loved the Lord and was an avid “studier” of the Bible even when she could no longer see to read; she would listen to bible readings. She was an avid gardener and always had beautiful flowers. Myrtle was well known in her community as the “community babysitter” and held that honor well into her eighties. She loved crocheting and making baby dolls. She never missed a football game when her grandsons were playing in their school years. She also had a tremendous love for her family and you never won an argument with her. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Joyce Deadmon Steele (Jones) along with her grandsons, Jody Steele (Traci) and Todd Steele (Dannie). She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Claire Steele (Peter Abee), Jacob Steele and Sarah Steele. Graveside Service for Myrtle will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove, officiated by Pastor A.J. Moore and Tim Kelty. The family has requested you kindly remember Myrtle with memorials in her honor to South River United Methodist Church, 2880 S. River Church Road, Woodleaf, NC 27054 for the Cemetery Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Deadmon.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
