Nadine Elizabeth Wellington, 84, of Salisbury was born to the late Willie and Lessie Crump Wellington in Rowan County on Nov. 19, 1934 and departed her life on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville. She was 1952 graduate of J.C. Price High school, had been employed at Harlem Hospital in New York City and was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church. She leaves memories to her daughter, Sharon (Samuel) Wilkins; brother, Willie Wellington Jr.; sisters, Bertie Mae Hoyle, Lavern Webb, Mary Louise Patterson and Gertrude Camps; grandsons, Arthur James Johnson II and John Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at First Calvary Baptist Church and family will receive friends at 12 noon at the church prior to funeral. At all other times, they will be at her home. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Wellington family. Funeral Home Rowan Funeral Services, Inc.

1709 N. Long St.

Salisbury , NC 28145

