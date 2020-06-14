Mrs. Nancy Ann Anthony Troutman, age 63 of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 3, 1957 in Rowan County and was the daughter of Mary Dunaway Anthony and the late Marshall E. Anthony, Sr. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Harry C. Troutman, Jr. and niece, Alicia Sienerth. Nancy was a graduate of East Rowan High School and was of Wesleyan faith. She was employed by Granite Knitwear and Thorlo Manufacturing, where she worked for many years. One of her most favorite things in life was working on the farm with her husband, Harry. She loved going to the mountains and playing with her nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Wanda Anthony and her brother, Marshall Anthony Jr. Also surviving her are her sisters in-laws, Kay Brawley, Jackie Griffiths, and Carol Ludwick, as well as nephews, Daniel Ludwig, Jesse Anthony, Mike Sienerth and Carter Sienerth along with nieces, Michelle Stafford, Chris Anthony and Dava Snider. Visitation: Visitation for Nancy will be on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove from 11:00 - 12:00pm, with her Funeral to follow at 12:00pm in the Chapel, officiated by Pastor Justin Johnson. Service: Committal will follow at National Cemetery in Salisbury at 1:00pm with the family. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, the family asks you kindly remember Nancy with memorials in her honor to NOVANT-Kiser Hospice at 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Troutman.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 14, 2020.