Nancy Beeker Wood, 93, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Born in Rowan County on Sept. 6, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Pearl Lena Goodman Beeker and William Sparks Beeker. Nancy was a graduate of Cleveland High School and attended Catawba College. She retired from the Data Processing Department of Fieldcrest Cannon Mills. Nancy attended Main Street Baptist Church in China Grove. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Gile Wood; brothers, Bill, James, Charles, Walter and Samuel Beeker; and sister, Kathleen Beeker Carter. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David William Wood (Sandy) of China Grove; daughters, Linda Overcash and Wadine Hampton, both of China Grove; grandchildren, Jetana McKinley, Rhonda Martin (Clai), Micah Overcash (Shea), Anita Cannon (Michael), Erin Davis (Preston), Preston Hampton, Hailey Wood and Brian Gobble (Alicia); and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at Main Street Baptist Church, 1615 N. Main St., China Grove, NC 28023. Service: 11 a.m. at Main Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Beaver officiating. Burial will be in the Historic Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials can be made to the Main Street Baptist Church. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Liberty Commons for the loving care given to their mother. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Wood family. Online condolences may be made at

