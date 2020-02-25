Nancy Carol Brandt, 70, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, February 22 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. She was born July 1, 1949 to her late father and mother, Murray and Henrietta Brandt. Nancy has resided in Salisbury since 1978 and was a member of Temple Israel in Salisbury. During her childhood and adult life, she spent many summers at Blue Star Camps in Hendersonville, NC, first as a camper, later as a counselor and then in their administrative offices. She was a professor at Livingstone College upon coming to Salisbury and later she was employed and retired as Director of Senior Services for the Rowan County Social Services Department. Nancy was a graduate of the University of Georgia and went on to get her Master's Degree. Nancy filled her life as an avid dog lover and was a well-loved and respected friend and colleague to many. She was very involved with many community organizations including Temple Israel, Shelter Guardians, Piedmont Players, Waterworks Visual Arts Center, Rufty Holmes Senior Center, Duplicate Bridge Groups, Faithful Friends and Lee Street Theatre where she was recently honored as volunteer of the year. She loved to cook and try new recipes and her friends affectionately called her the “Queen of Pinterest”. She was an avid Duke basketball fan. She is survived by her brother, Donnie Brandt of Timberlake, NC, her niece Natasha Blue (Chris) of Hillsborough and her nephew Jeremy, and many dear cousins in New York and Florida. Nancy will be missed by the many wonderful neighbors and friends of the various organizations she was involved with and was fortunate to have very close relationships with them. At her request, there will be no funeral service or visitation. Memorials may be made to Shelter Guardians, P.O. Box 1934, Salisbury, NC 29145, Lee Street Theatre, 329 N. Lee St., Salisbury, NC 28144, or Rufty Holmes Senior Center, 1120 Martin Luther King Jr Ave S, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Brandt family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 25, 2020