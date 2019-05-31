Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Deal Williams. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Nancy Deal Williams, age 84, of Mt. Ulla peacefully passed away in the early hours of Thursday, May 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Williams was born July 9, 1934 in Rowan County to the late Oron Monroe Deal and Sophie Lee Bradshaw Deal. Her husband of over 50 years, Gerald Gray Williams and granddaughter, Holly Williams Faulkner preceded her in death. After marriage, Nancy spent her career as co-owner along with her husband of Mid-State Machinery where she managed the business with the finesse and grace that would become her trademark as she took a tremendous amount of pride in everything she did. She was a very detail-orientated person, some would call her a perfectionist, who had a wonderful sense of managing finances not only with their home but in their business as well. “Fancy Nancy” as she became well known, had a great love for her family. She adored spending time with them at the lake, entertaining and enjoying her time with them. She had a love of crafts, especially making flower arrangements, wreaths and had a gift for decorating. She just had that knack for putting things together that made it look beautiful, warm and inviting. It was the same for her appearance…always together. She was also known for making the absolute “BEST” chocolate pie. It would melt in your mouth! Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Kenneth John Williams (Cindy), Gerald Monroe Williams (Debra) and Tim Lee Williams along with her daughter, Teresa Williams Wherritt (Bill). She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Her brother, Leonard Deal (Gayle) and sister, Linda Honeycutt (Charlie) also survive her. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mrs. Williams will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 North Main St., China Grove. Funeral service will be in the Chapel at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home at 3 p.m. officiated by her son-in-law, Bill Wherritt. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery immediately after the service. The family would like to give many thanks to Hospice of Cabarrus County for the loving care given to their Mom, especially thanking her nurse, Sharon. Memorials: Memorials in her honor are requested to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Williams. Online condolences may be left for the family at

