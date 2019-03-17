Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Diane Atwell. View Sign

Nancy Diane Atwell passed away Friday, March 15th 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis following a lengthy illness. Funeral services for Ms. Atwell will be at 12:00 PM Tuesday, March 19th at Brookdale Baptist Church conducted by Rev Darrell Coble. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. one hour prior to the service at Brookdale Baptist Church. Diane was born in Kannapolis in 1947 to the late Paul and Beatrice Atwell. She is survived by her fiancé, Johnny LeQuire, his mother Bonnie LeQuire, various Atwell and Baker cousins and extended family and friends. Diane will be remembered for many things. She was devoted to family, children and her faith. Diane had a heart for others. She worked with special needs children for 20 years and cared for all of her students deeply. She was a loving daughter and caregiver to both of her parents during their lengthy illnesses. She helped many family members and friends through prayers, support, meals, and whatever was needed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brookdale Baptist Church 2511 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis 28081. The family would like to thank hospice, members of her church, and especially friends and family that visited, brought food, called, sent cards and letters, and surrounded her with love this past year. It meant so much to her to have such a circle of extended family to help her when she needed it. Online condolences may be left at

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

