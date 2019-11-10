|
Mrs. Nancy Josephine Shore Durham, 85, of Chicken Stew Way, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 23, 1934, in Davie County, to the late Woodson Jones and Mary Beth Reeves Shore. Mrs. Durham was a member of Cooleemee Church of God in Cooleemee, where she was a member of the Women's 52 Club. She was a devoted Christian who loved singing and was very involved in her nursing home ministry. She enjoyed playing games and just loved people. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Evinda Gwen Durham; and her siblings, Buck Shore, Joe Shore, Coleen Smith, Tom Shore, Robert Shore, Hattie Sharpe and Esther Williams. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Dwight Judson Durham of the home; 11 children, Sandra Ashley (Tommy) of Winston-Salem, Kenneth Durham (Cynthia) of Cooleemee, Dennis Durham (Susie) of Mooresville, Connie Reynolds of the home, Randy Durham (Pam) of Mocksville, Susan Mecham (Michael) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Leonard Durham (David) of Mocksville, Karen Hall (David) of Mt. Airy, Michael Durham (Lisa) of Mocksville, Beth Deluca of Hillsville, Va. and Casey Durham of Mooresville; grandchildren, Adam, Kayla, Kirstin, Jamie, Tiffany, April, Jonathan, Zach, Mike, Josh, Jessica, Jasen, Samantha, Chris, Tyler, Amanda, Lindsay, Devin, Hannah, Andrew, Josie, Adam, Rachel, Alex, Jade, Cade and Mia; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Lauren, Jacob, Skylar, Sadie, Bowen, Alexis, Noah, Pandora, Rileigh, Scarlett, Ruby, Salem, Grayson, Chloe, Ryla, Jack, Enoch, Berkley, Troy, Payton, Carsen, Emma, Jamison, Jayden, Patrick, Anna, Austin, Silas, Lainey Beth, and three expected; a great-great-grandchild, Allison; a brother, Pete Shore (Angeline) of Cooleemee; a cousin, Florence Owens; a special nephew, Joey Shore; special friends, Mae Turner and Debbie Hepler; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements: A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at Eaton Funeral Chapel with Bishop Bruce Harry and Bishop Don Whichard officiating. Interment will follow in Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at Cooleemee Church of God, and at other times at the church fellowship hall. Memorials: Memorials may be considered for Cooleemee Church of God, P.O. Box 357, Cooleemee, NC 27014. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2019
