Nancy Elaine Stirewalt Inge age 76, of Indian Trail, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home. She was born May 23, 1944 to the late Francis Julian and Alma Ruth Hutchison Stirewalt. She was a devoted and caring mother and grandmother who loved God above all else, serving faithfully at Weddington United Methodist Church. She always loved time with her friends, crafts, sporting events, and to be out and about traveling. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husband, Joseph Randall Inge. Nancy grew up in Spencer, Salisbury, and the Lynchburg, VA areas. She graduated from Spencer High School and competed in and became Miss Spencer in 1961. After that competition, she was invited to compete in the Miss North Carolina pageant. Nancy and Randall were married on November 3, 1963 and spent 56 wonderful years together. Nancy built a career in office administration working at various companies within the region. During her years at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Duke Power, and Columbia Beauty Supply she was able to leave her mark on those who knew her. She is survived by her children, Joseph Scott Inge and wife Christy, Mark Allan Inge and wife Paige, Susan Elaine Inge Vandergrift and husband Bob; grandchildren, Zachary (Abby), Alyssa (Nathan), Joshua, Joey, Lanie, Jonathan, Blake, and Katelyn; and sisters, Sandy Stirewalt Leazer (Wayne), Gloria Stirewalt Beck (Billy). Service: Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Weddington United Methodist Church with an outdoor visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weddington United Methodist Church Kings and Queens or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.



