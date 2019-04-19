Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Elizabeth Cloer Seamon. View Sign

Nancy Elizabeth Cloer Seamon, 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Dianne and son-in-law, Carl Williams. She fought a brave battle with Alzheimer's disease for over three years. Born on July 19, 1931 in Iredell County, she was the daughter to the late Sarah Jenkins Cloer and Roy Everette Cloer. Nancy was a 1949 graduate of Cleveland School. She missed many school days caring for her grandmother and later in life she cooked, cleaned and cared for her mother and other relatives. She loved the Lord and loved reading her Bible. She also loved showering her family with gifts and bountiful meals. Nancy was a member of Needmore Baptist Church where she worked with children and youth in her earlier years. She was a homemaker and co-owner and operator of Seamon's Auto Sales and Service for many years, along with her husband, A.C. (Jink) Seamon, who preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 1987. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Archie Everette Cloer. In addition to her daughter, Dianne and son-in-law, Carl Ray Williams, she is survived by two grandchildren, Kelly W. Hogan (James) and Alan Williams (Kerri) of Statesville; five great-grandchildren, Julia Elizabeth Hogan, Thomas Alan Williams, Annie Elizabeth Hogan, Bear Micah Williams and River Joanna Williams. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be conducted at Needmore Baptist Church in Woodleaf on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Howard Wagoner and Rev. David

