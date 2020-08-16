Nancy Elizabeth Parker Shue, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. She was born July 26, 1943 in Iredell County, to the late Floyd and Lina Lambert Parker. Nancy was a 1962 graduate of West Rowan High School. She was a member of Union Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School. Nancy was a homemaker, and daycare worker. She loved taking care of the babies. Nancy enjoyed collecting bells and spoons, gardening and making flower arrangements. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene "Gene" Parker and William "Bill" Parker, and sister, Lynda Parker Scoggins. Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard Lee Shue, whom she married June 16, 1962; sons, Timothy Shue and wife Alison, Mark Shue and wife Lucy, Tony Shue and wife Alicia; granddaughters, Hayley Shue and fiancee Eric Walden, Emily Shue, Molly Shue and Emma Shue; grandsons, Ian Shue, Oliver Shue and Anderson Shue; sister-in-laws, Kay Parker and Judy Shue Athey and husband Gary; brother-in-laws, Fred Scoggins, and Jerry Shue and wife Brenda; she is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be private graveside service at Union Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Rev. Heidi Punt, officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union Lutheran Church 4770 Bringle Ferry Rd. Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Shue family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.