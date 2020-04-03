Nancy Zellette Hughes, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home in Salisbury. She was born Jan. 26, 1943 in High Point to the late Frank and Patty Morgan Newell. Nancy attended Lexington High School, she was the owner and operator of Nancy's Hairstyling. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her husband, William “Dusty” Hughes; son, Phillip Allison Michael of Salisbury; daughter, Pattie Dianne Lemmons and husband Billy of Salisbury; grandsons, Alex Ray Michael and Tyler Logan Lemmons; and brother, Cleo Harold “Bobby” Newell of Lexington. Arrangements: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper in regards to Covid-19 there will be a graveside service at the Salisbury National Cemetery Statesville Blvd. location at a later date. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary 220 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Hughes family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 3, 2020