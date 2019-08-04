Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lee Falls Barger. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church 416 East 1st Street Kannapolis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Lee Falls Barger passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at her home in Kannapolis, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 14, 1954 in Kannapolis to the late Herbert and Lottie Carnes Falls. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her two brothers, Don Falls and Steve Falls; and in-laws, MJ and Juanita Williams Barger, all of Kannapolis. Nancy is survived by her husband of 43 years, William Scott Barger; daughter, Ali Barger Farabee and husband Brandon of Kannapolis; son, William Matt Barger of Kannapolis; and two grandchildren, Tucker Farabee and Emme Farabee. Nancy grew up in Kannapolis, graduated from A.L. Brown High School in 1972, attended Appalachian State University and graduated from Kings College. Along with her husband, she was owner of Your Jewel Shoppe in Kannapolis for 16 years, a jewelry store her father started in 1960. Nancy began working in the Kannapolis City School System in 1994. She served as a teacher assistant, computer instructor and office assistant at Aycock Elementary School. Beginning in 1998, Nancy became executive assistant to four separate superintendents and the Board of Education in Kannapolis City Schools until her retirement in 2017. Nancy was a loving and devoted wife, mother and “Mimi”. She loved spending time with her family and her many friends. She most enjoyed being with her grandchildren. Another great joy in her life was The Bridge Club. They played every other week and shared life experiences together for 42 years. Nancy was a member of Journey United Methodist Church of Kannapolis, where she was involved in countless church committees and events. As a life long resident of Kannapolis, she loved and cherished her community and graciously contributed in any way she could. Her family and friends would say she had a “heart of gold” who loved doing for others. Nancy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Service & Visitation: A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 416 East 1st Street, Kannapolis, with Dr. Mike Fongemy officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. before the service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to her church, Journey United Methodist Church, 1615 Brantley Rd., Kannapolis. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to

