Mrs. Nancy Lois Johnston Zimmerman, 98, of Salisbury, died Thursday (August 6, 2020) at her home. Born January 1, 1922 in Winston-Salem, Nancy was the daughter of the late Charles Prevette and Daisy Ethel Whitaker Johnston. She graduated from Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem; and from Meredith College (Raleigh) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English (‘42). Nancy began her teaching career in LaGrange and later taught at Reynolds High School. In 1947 she moved to Washington, DC and began her second career in the Social Security Administration. She was eventually transferred to the Social Security office in Salisbury where she met her future husband, Dr. John Wesley Zimmerman, Jr. They married October 1, 1949. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Wesley Zimmerman, Jr. on April 11, 2001 and a sister-in-law, Patty Zimmerman Seay. Nancy and John had four children: John Wesley Zimmerman III (deceased), Charles Ripple Zimmerman (deceased), and surviving children, Robert “Bob” Johnston Zimmerman and wife Gerri, and Nancy “Nan” Ann Zimmerman. She is also survived by the love of her life, granddaughter Katherine “Kate” Elizabeth Zimmerman (boyfriend, Ben Polk) and Kate's mother Netra Alderson Zimmerman. Survivors also include brother-in-law Judge Thomas W. Seay, nieces Jane Seay Patterson (Rufty), Linda Seay Robertson (Randy), and cousin Nancy Ripple Donald. Later in life Nancy welcomed granddaughter Kristin Lassiter (Joshua) and grandchildren Harper and Skylar Lassiter into the family. Nancy was an avid animal lover and had numerous grandcats and granddogs. A member of First United Methodist Church and the Daisy Hedrick Sunday school class, she served her church faithfully in many roles. She was a member of the Preface Book Club, and was a Girl Scout Leader (FUMC) for many years. She loved each and every one of her scouts and the tents they camped in. She loved reading, teaching, traveling, yardwork, sewing, quilting, and needlework. Service: A graveside service will be held at City Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11:00 am, and is open to friends and family. Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti and Rev. Jeff Insley will conduct the service. Friends and family are welcomed to stop by the family home after the graveside service to visit and break bread together (masks will be provided). Special love and gratitude go to Nancy's loyal caregivers: Vernell Lee, Angela Murphy, Hannah Duncan, Katina Hobson, Linda Brown, Melanie Mowery, Elaine Carson, and Erica Cauthen (Hospice nurse). Memorials: The Children's Home Society of North Carolina, 604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Zimmerman family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
