Nancy Torrence Lyerly, 87, of Salisbury died Sunday morning February 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Rowan County on May 24, 1932 to Flo Gabriel and Bert Eugene Torrence. In addition to her parents she was pre-deceased in death by her sons, James Steven Lyerly and David Michael Lyerly, brothers, Paul Torrence and Charles Torrence and sister, Mary Flo T. Suitt. Mrs. Lyerly was educated in Salisbury Public Schools and graduating from Salisbury Business College, she was hired as one of the earliest employees of North Carolina's then new system of technical institutes and community colleges around 1959/1960. She retired as Comptroller from Rowan Cabarrus Community College after 32 years of service. In her healthier past, she was active in Episcopal Church Women and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and March of Dimes. She was a talented seamstress, knitter and stained-glass artist. She also enjoyed line dancing at Rufty-Holmes Senior Center. Most of all, she and Don, her husband of over 64 years enjoyed extensive travel. Survivors include her husband, James Donald Lyerly, daughter, Dona Lyerly Wilson (Eric) of Hickory, granddaughter, Claire Salisbury (Matt) and great-granddaughter, Arden Salisbury, all of Apex. In addition, she is survived by three nephews, one niece, several cousins, and a host of “all best friends.” The family is especially grateful to Patricia Jacobs their family caregiver for over four years. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 AM Wednesday (Feb. 5) at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with a funeral service following at 11:30 in the church, conducted by The Reverend Robert Black. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Meals on Wheels of Rowan, Inc., PO Box 1914, Salisbury, NC 28145; March of Dimes, 1601 Norwood Rd, Statesville, NC 28677; and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 131 West Council St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Lyerly family. Online condolences may be made at

