Nancy Lyerly Agner, 83, of Salisbury, died Monday, October, 12, 2020. Born February 17, 1937 in Rowan County, Mrs. Agner was the daughter of the late Rose Earnhardt and Harry Carr Lyerly. She graduated in Rowan County and worked at Carolina Maid in Granite Quarry for many years. Mrs. Agner retired in 2002 from Collins and Aikman in Albemarle. She was a member of Christiana Lutheran Church where she served on the Funeral Food Committee and was a member of the Miss Katherine Lyerly Women's Group. Mrs. Agner was also a member of the Livengood-Peeler-Wood American Legion Post 448 Ladies Auxiliary and was active with the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling, eating out, and playing bingo with the Powles Funeral Home Group. She dearly loved spending time with her great-grandchildren; always sharing with those she met their accomplishments and her pride in them. She is preceded in death by her husband Ned Calvin Agner whom she married October 7, 1961. Survivors include her son Robin Agner (Patsy) of China Grove; sister Harriet Rose Lyerly of Salisbury; nephew Danny Sink of San Francisco, California; Granddaughter Alisha Agner Mastro (Ben) of Salisbury and Great-Grandchildren Ethan and Lacey Mastro. Graveside Service: 10:00 am Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Christiana Lutheran Church, 6190 US Hwy 52, Salisbury, NC 28146 with Pastor Carl Haynes officiating. The family requests that attendees wear facial coverings and practice social distancing at the service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for their loving care of Nancy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Nancy to Christiana Lutheran Church. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Agner family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
