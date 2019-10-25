Ms. Nancy Miller McKinney, 92, formerly of Golf Crest Rd. Denton, NC passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Mountain Vista Health Park. A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Shane Smith and Rev. Derald Smith presiding. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at First Baptist Church prior to the funeral service and other times at the home of Jeff and Debbie McKinney. Nancy was born November 16, 1926 in Rowan County to Gideon Columbus “G.C: Miller and Bertie Mae Peeler Miller. She retired from the Davidson County School System as a teacher's assistant after almost 26 years. As an active member of First Baptist Church Nancy sang in the choir and attended the Golden Circle Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” McKinney and son, Mark McKinney. She is survived by sons, Jeff McKinney and wife Debbie of Denton and Eric McKinney of Raleigh; 3 grandchildren, Matthew McKinney and wife Kristin, Ashley McKinney, and Will McKinney; 1 great-grandchild, RaeLynn McKinney. Memorials can be made to Mountain Vista Health Park PO Box 1547 Denton, NC 27239. Briggs Funeral Home in Denton is serving the McKinney family. Online condolences may be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 25, 2019