Mrs. Nancy Ludlow Carter Moberly, age 90 ,of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Carrilon Assisted Living in Salisbury. Nancy, as everyone knew her was born Oct. 17, 1929 in Washington, D.C., to the late Aubrey B. Carter and Phebe Mary Ludlow. Her husbands, Henri D. Robitaille and Robert F. Moberly and two brothers also preceded her in death. Nancy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and raised a very interesting, eclectic and diverse family. She was very artistic. She loved and was very talented with painting, had a gift for spinning pottery, working with porcelain and other forms of artwork. Nancy had a very creative side which came out in her writing, whether journaling or genealogy it shown through in her words. She loved to talk and was well versed on a wide array of topics, so much so her family thought sometimes she talked too much.. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Those were her cherished moments. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Louise Robitaille of Salisbury, Claire Robitaille (Jan Ravensburgen), Raymond E. Robitaille (Yaritza Sobalvarro), Sam L. Robitaille, Mary Ann Robitaille (Varouj Shahbazian), Charles E. Robitaille (Manuela Seara), Paul A. Robitaille (Annie Demers) of Victoriaville all of Montreal, and Daniel F. Robitaille (Belinda Mallebranche) of Austin, Tex. She also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Arrangements: Arrangements for Nancy will be announced at a later time for her family gathering. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Nancy with a memorial in her honor to Trellis Hospice, 301 South Main Street, Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at

