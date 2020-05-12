Nancy Morton Wade, 67, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. Born May 21, 1952 in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Hennessee Morton and William James Morton. Mrs. Wade graduated from Boyden High School, Class of 1970. She was employed by Southern Furniture Co. in Greensboro before retiring. Mrs. Wade was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Brian Peeler of Thomasville; sisters, Ann Adams of Charlotte and Beth Clark and husband Ricky of Florence, SC; brother, Michael Morton and wife Jan of Greensboro; nieces, Elizebath Partridge, Erin Cheek, Jennifer Michaels; great nephew, Nathan Michaels. Service: A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Rowan Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Wade family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2020.