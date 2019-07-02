Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Murphy Roberson. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Murphy Roberson, 83. of Rockwell, passed away Monday July 1st at the Glenn Kiser Hospice House after being in declining health one year, but death was unexpected. Born October 26, 1935, she was the daughter of Ruby Ennis Petrea and step-father Eugene Emmett (Bill) Petrea. Nancy was born and raised in Salisbury, NC. She graduated in 1953 from Boyden High School and worked for years at Stanback Company, Register of Deed and admissions at Rowan Regional Hospital. A lifetime member of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church and God's Word Sunday School class. She was a wonderful mother and friend and her family takes comfort that they will see her again Preceding her in death was her mother and stepfather and younger brother Donald Eugene (Donnie) Petrea. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Joseph Donald Roberson, the love of her life. Her children are Donald Wayne Roberson (Dawn) of Roebuck, SC and Robin Rogers (Johnny) of Rockwell. Grandchildren, Joshua Daniel Roberson of MD, Courtney Tyler Umphlett (Drew) of Sylva NC, Rebekah Hunter Roberson and Jonathan David Roberson of Roebuck, SC. Great-grandchildren Jayden and Jordan Roberson of MD, Cecilia Rochelle Umphlett of Sylva, NC. Uncles Terry and Dan Ennis of Salisbury, NC and nieces Jennifer and Christy Petrea, of Fredrickburg VA. Funeral services will be at Stallings memorial Baptist Church, 817 S Main St, Salisbury officiated by Rev. Bobby Seagroves on Wednesday, July 3rd at 1 pm. Visitation will be in the parlor of the church from 12pm to 1pm on that day. Burial will be at Rowan Memorial Park immediately after the service. In lieu of flower please make a donation in her name to the Glenn Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 They would like to thank the staff and Dr's of Novant Medical, ICU for all the wonderful care provided to her and also Dr. Amin and nurses who took loving care of her at the Glen Kiszer Hospice House. Thank you to Dr. Alberta McLaughlin for her special care and compassion during this time. The family appreciates all for their thoughts and prayers. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Roberson family. Online condolences may be made at

Nancy Murphy Roberson, 83. of Rockwell, passed away Monday July 1st at the Glenn Kiser Hospice House after being in declining health one year, but death was unexpected. Born October 26, 1935, she was the daughter of Ruby Ennis Petrea and step-father Eugene Emmett (Bill) Petrea. Nancy was born and raised in Salisbury, NC. She graduated in 1953 from Boyden High School and worked for years at Stanback Company, Register of Deed and admissions at Rowan Regional Hospital. A lifetime member of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church and God's Word Sunday School class. She was a wonderful mother and friend and her family takes comfort that they will see her again Preceding her in death was her mother and stepfather and younger brother Donald Eugene (Donnie) Petrea. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Joseph Donald Roberson, the love of her life. Her children are Donald Wayne Roberson (Dawn) of Roebuck, SC and Robin Rogers (Johnny) of Rockwell. Grandchildren, Joshua Daniel Roberson of MD, Courtney Tyler Umphlett (Drew) of Sylva NC, Rebekah Hunter Roberson and Jonathan David Roberson of Roebuck, SC. Great-grandchildren Jayden and Jordan Roberson of MD, Cecilia Rochelle Umphlett of Sylva, NC. Uncles Terry and Dan Ennis of Salisbury, NC and nieces Jennifer and Christy Petrea, of Fredrickburg VA. Funeral services will be at Stallings memorial Baptist Church, 817 S Main St, Salisbury officiated by Rev. Bobby Seagroves on Wednesday, July 3rd at 1 pm. Visitation will be in the parlor of the church from 12pm to 1pm on that day. Burial will be at Rowan Memorial Park immediately after the service. In lieu of flower please make a donation in her name to the Glenn Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144 They would like to thank the staff and Dr's of Novant Medical, ICU for all the wonderful care provided to her and also Dr. Amin and nurses who took loving care of her at the Glen Kiszer Hospice House. Thank you to Dr. Alberta McLaughlin for her special care and compassion during this time. The family appreciates all for their thoughts and prayers. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Roberson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close