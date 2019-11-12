Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Tyson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Griffin Tyson, 67, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born on November 24, 1951 in Mecklenburg County to the late Triss Griffin and Madge H. Griffin. Nancy worked as a Truck Driver for most of her life and she loved traveling all over the country. She was an avid sports fan and her favorite teams were the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Braves. Nancy enjoyed working in her garden, going bowling, and she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Griffin, and her sister-in- law, Bobbie Griffin. Nancy is survived by a son, William "Bill" (Ellen) Tyson of Salisbury; a daughter, Heather (Jeff) Kann of Salisbury; grandchildren, Nancy Maria Tyson, Bill Tyson Jr., David Wade Tyson, Emily Kann, Daisy Carico, Colton Carico, and Landon Carico; and her siblings, Judy (Russ) Elliott of Concord, and Bobby Griffin (Linda) of Huntersville. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Nazareth Community Church (856 Crescent Rd, Rockwell, NC 28138), conducted by Pastor Mike Shoaf. She will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nazareth Community Church or to Trellis Supportive Care, Attention: Finance (101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Tyson family. Online condolences may be made at

