Nancy Zellette Hughes, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home in Salisbury. She was born January 26, 1943 in High Point to the late Frank and Patty Morgan Newell. Nancy attended Lexington High School, she was the owner and operator of Nancy's Hairstyling. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her husband, William “Dusty” Hughes; son, Phillip Allison Michael of Salisbury; daughter, Pattie Dianne Lemmons and husband Billy of Salisbury; grandsons, Alex Ray Michael and Tyler Logan Lemmons; brother, Cleo Harold “Bobby” Newell of Lexington. Service: A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel at 11:30 am. Inurnment will follow at the Salisbury National Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary 220 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Hughes family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com