Service Information
Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family Life Center at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
9275 Bringle Ferry Road
Salisbury , NC
Funeral
2:00 PM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Matthew's Cemetery
Obituary

Naomi File Carrick (known to some by the alias “Mamaw”) peacefully entered into the eternal presence of her Lord on Friday morning, January 10, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Rowan County on October 11, 1935, to parents Tobias (Tobe) and Laura Starnes File. She graduated from Rockwell High School in 1954 before attending Lenoir Rhyne College and graduating from Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. Throughout her nursing career, Naomi worked mainly in doctors' offices in High Point and, after retirement, she worked for five years in the Thomasville City Schools. She lived most of her married life in Thomasville before returning home to Rowan County after retirement. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth “Duane” Carrick Sr. She is also survived by sons Kenneth “Ken” Duane Carrick Jr. and wife Sue as well as Michael “Allen” Carrick and wife Kimberlie, all residents of Charlotte. Naomi leaves behind her five loving and devoted grandchildren: John Carrick in Arlington, VA; Ashton Carrick in New York, NY; Kendal Carrick of Charlotte, NC; Matthew Carrick and wife Lauren in Birmingham, AL; and Benjamin Carrick and wife Kendra in Birmingham, AL. Finally, Naomi is survived by brother Norman File and wife Effie of Salisbury; sister Geneva “Ginny” Williams of Salisbury; and sister-in-law Jaynie Shadrick and husband Mike of Thomasville. She was an active member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and participated in the Believers' Sunday School Class and the Fellowship Club. She enjoyed visiting, sending cards, and helping sick members of the community. Naomi was a committed Red Cross blood donor, and over the years she donated 11 gallons of blood, saving up to 264 lives of people she would never meet. Never one to sit still for long, Naomi followed her kids' and grandkids' sports teams all over the country, cheering at their games, baking desserts for tailgates, and occasionally yelling at referees. She enjoyed travelling and fishing, even once hauling in a 105-pound halibut in Alaska. Later in her life she took on the hobby of chronicling her family's lengthy genealogy. Naomi was an avid gardener and found immense joy in working in her vegetable garden. She loved to share her vegetables—especially with her hoard of perpetually hungry grandkids. She enjoyed, above all else, spending time with her family. The Carrick family would like to thank Dr. Caio Rocha-Lima and his oncology team at Wake Forest Baptist Health, as well as the staff of Novant Health Rowan Hospice for their superb care of Naomi. We would also like to thank sister-in-law, Jaynie, for the many hours spent taking her to Baptist for appointments. Because of the excellent care she received, Naomi was able to spend her last days comfortably at her home, receiving visits from friends and relatives. Visitation will be on Saturday January 18 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Family Life Center at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 9275 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. The funeral will be at St. Matthew's on Sunday January 19 at 2:00 pm with burial and a graveside service to follow in the St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Sanctuary Renovation Fund, at the address listed above. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mrs. Carrick. Online condolences may be made at

