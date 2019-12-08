Naomi Edwards Scarborough, 87, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Scarborough was born July 17, 1932 in Rowan Co. to the late Doy A. Edwards and Claudia Smith Edwards. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Scarborough, daughter Faye W. Krimminger, and son Robert Scarborough. Naomi worked in the weave room at Cannon Mills Plant #1 for 25 years. She enjoyed reading Christian novels and spending time with her family. Those left to cherish her memory, sons, Lonnie G. Williams of Mooresville, Ronnie D. Williams of Salisbury, and Ronald Scarborough of Concord, 11 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren, four sisters, Hilda E. Chester (Lewis), Alice Martin, Irene Ashley, Shirly Barry (Bill) all of Mooresville, four brothers, Joe Edwards of Locus, Jerry A. Edwards (Rachel) of Wilmington, Bill Edwards, and Donald R. Edwards (Kim) both of Mooresville. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Unity UMC conducted by Rev. Pat Hannon, burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 12:00 prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Unity UMC (Mobile Meals), 8505 Unity Church Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081, or Hospice of Cabarrus Co. 5003 Hospice Ln. Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 8, 2019