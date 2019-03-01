Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Narrie “Bernice” Long Moree, 95, of Rockwell, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at the Laurels of Salisbury. Mrs. Moree was born May 2, 1923 in Richmond County, the daughter of the late George Dewey Long and Narrie Jane Russell Long. She was a 1942 graduate of Hoffman High School. She worked in School Food Services and was also a homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star Lumberton Chapter 116, the Senior Choir and was also a Sunday School Teacher. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Glenn Seawell Moree; brothers, Herbert Long, George Long, Buddy Long and Roger Long; and her sisters, Bessie Richardson and Mamie Webb. She is survived by her son, Rev. Mickey Moree and wife Carolyn of Taylorsville; daughters, Judy Cale of Supply and Narrie Corl of Rockwell; brothers, Russell Long of Byron, Ga. and Ottis Long of Hamlet; sister, Johnsie Clayton of Brandon, Fla.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Visitation: The family will receive friends at Powles Staton Funeral Home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. Service: The funeral service will be at Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3 p.m., conducted by Rev. Joe Smith , pastor of Franklin Heights Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Phaniels Baptist Church Cemetery. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Moree family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Powles Funeral Home, Inc.

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

