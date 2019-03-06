Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie Fritzsche. View Sign

Natalie Katherine Dolan Fritzsche, 77, of Rockwell, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born September 6, 1941, in New York, NY to the late Valentine A. Dolan and Muriel Beatrice Mueller Fischer. Mrs. Fritzsche was a graduate of East Islip High School and Hunter College in New York where she became a Registered Nurse. She worked as an RN with Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, NY, prior to starting her family. Mrs. Fritzsche loved to garden and spend time at the beach. She loved all of her animals, especially her dog, Charlie, and loved her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fritzsche was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paul Fritzsche, whom she married September 19, 1964, and who passed away September 17, 2015. She is survived by her daughters, Katherine F. Trexler and husband, Ira, of Rockwell, Carolyn A. Fritzsche of Concord, Christine F. Barringer and husband, Jim, of Salisbury, Carla F. Gillikin and husband, Christopher, of Concord, and Susan F. Frazier and husband, Patrick, of Trenton, IL; and four grandchildren, J.P. Barringer, Robert Barringer, Emma Gillikin, and Abigail Frazier. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, March 8, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144. Memorials may be made to ,1200 Hosford Street-Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316 or to Wreaths Across America for their contributions to Veteran Cemeteries, PO Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Fritzsche family. Online condolences may be made at

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

