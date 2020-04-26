Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathan Warren Rabbit Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nathan ‘Rabbit' Warren Williams of Lexington passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lexington Health Care Center after a period of brief illness. Nathan was born July 22, 1938 to Spencer Franklin and Martha Ireland Williams and raised in Mocksville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five sisters; Coleen Vestal, Virginia Beauchamp, Mary Hilton, Willa Mae Wood and Alice Rummage; six brothers, Elgin Williams, Dallas Williams, Pete Williams, Billy Williams, George Williams and Gurney Williams; his son, Nathan ‘Little Rabbit' Eugene Williams; and daughters-in-law, Cindy Williams and Paula Williams. Nathan, or Rabbit as everyone called him, will be remembered as the one who lit up the room whenever he walked in, whether it was by telling a joke, laughing, or with his contagious smile. He never met a stranger and after meeting him once, you never forgot his huge personality that seemed to fill up the room. He had a heart of gold underneath the tough persona he carried and would do anything for anyone; especially his children and grandchildren who he loved unconditionally. He was the definition of hard work and never seemed to slow down, even as he began to age. When he wasn't working, he could be found by the lake or the river with a fishing pole in hand with Darrell, Carrell, or many beloved nephews and brothers, and in the past few years, with his grandson, Riley. If he wasn't fishing you could find him in his recliner watching television snuggled up to his Maltese, Molly, who was his ‘little baby'. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of the home, Joyce Burrage Williams; daughter, Crystal Gantt (Kendall) of Lexington; sons, Darrell Williams (MaryAnn Burns and daughter Cassy) and Carrell Ray Williams (Melissa) both of Lexington; grandchildren, Riley and Sophia Gantt, both of Lexington, and Brittany Montaigne (Brandon) of Statesville; and great-granddaughter, Trinity Ella Montaigne. Service: In order to comply with directives from Governor Cooper's office, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 28th in the Davidson Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Pastors Tim Gainey and Darrell Cox, and will be streamed live on the Davidson Funeral Home Facebook page at

