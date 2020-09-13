1/1
Nathaniel David Nate Kruk
Nathaniel “Nate” David Kruk, 11, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was born July 16, 2009 in Concord to Jason Kruk and Marielle Garner Hare. Nate was a sixth grader at Erwin Middle School, and he attended the Y Academy at the Saleeby-Fisher YMCA in Rockwell. Nate was a member of Phaniel Baptist Church, he was the first participant in the new children's church. Nate loved riding his bicycle with his brother and friends, they enjoyed jumping ramps and doing tricks, he enjoyed swimming and just being outside. He loved riding motorcycles with his dad and family. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 324. Nate loved looking out for the underdog, While at Granite Elementary School Nate took it upon himself to start an anti bullying “club”. In addition to his parents, Nate was preceded in death by grandmothers, Sandra Misenheimer and Kathy Davis, and grandfather, Dave Kruk, Sr. Nate is survived by his mother and step-father, Marielle Hare and husband Tim; father, Jason Kruk; brothers and sisters, Mary, Gabby, Sidney, Andrew, Justin and Kayleigh; grandparents, Jerry and Terrie Davis, Glen and Mary Jane Garner, and Wilma and David Hare. As well aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and teachers who will cherish his memory. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, September 13, 2020, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, NC, with Rev. Michael Taylor Pastor of Phaniel Baptist Church , officiating. Pallbearers will be, Dave Kruk, Jr., David Garner, John Gulino, Jeff Hodges, Brandon Sanders, and Jonathan McCullough. Interment: Burial will follow in Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the G.R.E.A.T. Program (Gang Resistance Education and Training) c/o Rowan County Sheriff Office 232 N. Main Street, Salisbury NC, 28144, to the Y Academy at the Saleeby-Fisher YMCA, P.O. Box 640, Rockwell, NC 28138 or to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Niswonger Children's Hospital, 400 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, TN 37604. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Kruk family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
September 12, 2020
Jerry ,Terri,and families so sorry fir your loss.I know what it is to lose a grandson in a tragic accident.My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time.
Linda Messick
Friend
