Nathaniel Davis Shepard, 88, of Pineville passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hunter Wood Nursing Home in Charlotte. Born in Belleville, IL on August 17, 1931, he was the son of the late Nathaniel and Daisy Shepard. Nathaniel graduated from the University of Illinois where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He was called to serve his country in the Navy for 4 years during the Korean War, reaching the rank of CT3 and earning the National Defense Service Medal. He worked as an industrial designer with Hot Point and later at Deschamps Mills. He earned his realtors license and worked at Fox Realtors. Nathaniel was a member of St. Scholastica Church in Woodridge, IL and then Bible Church in Salisbury. He loved to build and fly remote control planes and go on camping adventures with his wife. He also enjoyed fixing and flipping houses and geocaching. He will be remembered for his genuine, kind spirit. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Derek Shepard and daughter-in-law, Anna Shepard. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Carol A. Christ Shepard; son, William Shepard of Albemarle; daughters, Peggy Burden (David) of Chicago; Cary Bumpus (Gregory) of Charlotte; brother, Ralph Shepard (Carol); daughter-in-law, Mary Shepard; 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 1 niece and 1 nephew. Graveside Service: 11:00 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Shepard family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 14, 2020.