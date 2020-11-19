Mr. Nathaniel Derrick Reddick, age 79, took flight to his new and eternal home on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at his home. Born on July 4, 1941 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Henry Lee Reddick and Hettie Carr Wilkerson. Mr. Reddick was last employed as a Security Guard at Lake Norman Hospital and was retired from the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ralph Carr and sister, Louise McNeal. Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Shirley Holt Reddick of the home; son, Thomas L. Reddick of Largo, MD; daughter, Tracy L. Reddick of Salisbury; one grandson, Travis L. Reddick of Salisbury; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Reddick Miller of Statesville, Barbara Allison of Salisbury and Patricia Johnson of High Point; and nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public Viewing will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1-3 pm at the funeral home. Graveside service will be Friday, November 20, 2020, 1pm, at Rowan Memorial Park, Salisbury. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the Reddick family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
