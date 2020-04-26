Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neal Alderman. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Neal Alderman, 87, of Salisbury passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Born September 15, 1932 in Carroll County, Virginia, Neal was the son of the late Rupert Edward Alderman and Ella Kate Semmones Alderman. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and served on the church council. He was president of the Central District of Lutheran Men's Brotherhood. He also served on the Hurley Elementary School and West Rowan High School's Advisory Councils and was a member of the Board of Realtors and the Meals on Wheels Board of Director's. Mr. Alderman served four years in the Navy during the Korean Conflict onboard the U.S.S. Begor 127. He was employed with Winn-Dixie, Scotties stores and Goodman Realty. Along with his parents, Mr. Alderman was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph, Alston, Roby, Kenneth and Clarence Alderman; sisters, Mary Richardson and Stella Trexler. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Frances Pless Alderman of Salisbury; sons, David Neal Alderman and wife Rhonda of Salisbury, Phillip Kyle Alderman and wife Donna of Raleigh; grandchildren, Joshua Bryan Alderman and wife Courtney of Granite Quarry, Jeremy Ryan Alderman and wife Jennifer of Salisbury, Cameron Bryce Alderman of Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Ava Rhea, Easton Bryan, Griffin James and Sydney Ryan Alderman; sister, Polly Flippin of Mt. Airy, and a number of nieces and nephews. Service: A private family graveside will be held at Salem Lutheran Church. Memorial: Memorial may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147 or Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Alderman family. Online condolences may be made at

Neal Alderman, 87, of Salisbury passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Born September 15, 1932 in Carroll County, Virginia, Neal was the son of the late Rupert Edward Alderman and Ella Kate Semmones Alderman. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and served on the church council. He was president of the Central District of Lutheran Men's Brotherhood. He also served on the Hurley Elementary School and West Rowan High School's Advisory Councils and was a member of the Board of Realtors and the Meals on Wheels Board of Director's. Mr. Alderman served four years in the Navy during the Korean Conflict onboard the U.S.S. Begor 127. He was employed with Winn-Dixie, Scotties stores and Goodman Realty. Along with his parents, Mr. Alderman was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph, Alston, Roby, Kenneth and Clarence Alderman; sisters, Mary Richardson and Stella Trexler. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Frances Pless Alderman of Salisbury; sons, David Neal Alderman and wife Rhonda of Salisbury, Phillip Kyle Alderman and wife Donna of Raleigh; grandchildren, Joshua Bryan Alderman and wife Courtney of Granite Quarry, Jeremy Ryan Alderman and wife Jennifer of Salisbury, Cameron Bryce Alderman of Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Ava Rhea, Easton Bryan, Griffin James and Sydney Ryan Alderman; sister, Polly Flippin of Mt. Airy, and a number of nieces and nephews. Service: A private family graveside will be held at Salem Lutheran Church. Memorial: Memorial may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 5080 Sherrills Ford Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147 or Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Alderman family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020

