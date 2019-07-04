Neil Reed Hudson, 48, of China Grove went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 30, 2109 at his residence. Death was unexpected. Neil was born December 22, 1970 in Houston Co. Ga., during his father's military service; the son of Phil Reed and Jill Eagle Hudson of China Grove. Neil was a 1982 graduate of A.L. Brown High School and received his associate's degree from Rowan County Cabarrus Community College. Neil started working for his father at Phil's Alignment at age 13 as a shop son. He liked classic cars. His first was a 1967 Chevelle SS which he and his father restored. Neil was very talented with automotive repairs. In early life he enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to the beach. Family members left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents are one son, Devin Miles Hudson (Lianna) of East Palatka, Fa., grandmother, Geraldine Hudson of Kannapolis, two aunts; Bessie Hubbard and Kannapolis, Diane Steelman of Baltimore, three uncles, Craig Hudson of Harrisburg, Gil and Bobbie Hudson of Kannapolis, and David and Jan Bryant of Sherrill's Ford, NC., and a special cousin Beth Hubbard of China Gove. He is also survived by numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by Grandfather FM “Pete” Hudson, grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Bernard Eagle, aunts Elaine Smith and Stan Coley and Uncle Don Eagle along with a special cousin Donnie Eagle. Funeral services for Neil will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Leon Simmons. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Clermont Freewill Baptist Church, 4686 Rainbow Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on July 4, 2019